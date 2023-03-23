Click to share this via email

Kaley Cuoco is ready for her family to grow.

On her Instagram Story this week, the “Flight Attendant” star shared new video of how she and husband Tom Pelphrey have been prepping for the arrival of their new baby.

In one clip with the caption “Dad mom,” her husband is seen putting together a new baby rocker.

Another hilarious update shows their dog King having a seat in the rocker.

Cuoco announced she was pregnant for her first child back in October with a post on Instagram, which also used a cake to reveal she and Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” she wrote in the caption.