The Bravo Super Bowl is here. The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion films in Los Angeles on Thursday and “it’s going to be done like never before,” a source tells ET.

“So many logistics have gone into preparing for the event,” the source says. “Raquel and Scheana will both be at the reunion but they are not allowed to be within 100 yards of each other.”

The source adds, “Each will film with the cast at separate times, and while either isn’t filming, they will be off-set in a different location. There was discussion that they could possibly video call in while not on set, but due to the restraining order that Raquel filed against Scheana, they can’t address one another.”

Earlier this month, Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against her co-star, Scheana Shay. ET confirmed that Leviss filed to seek court-ordered protection from Shay following an alleged altercation between the ladies.

After submitting her temporary restraining order request, the judge approved it, and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace. The judge has also set a March 29 hearing date.

Shay’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, tells ET, “Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel attends, Scheana and “Vanderpump Rules” will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order.”

He adds, “There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it. And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”

Bravo understands Thursday’s reunion is expected to be intense, but wanted to remind the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” to respect one another.

Another source tells ET, “Bravo has let some of the cast know and plans to remind them on set that filming the reunion is a safe space, and no matter how upset they get, no one should put their hands on anyone. Security will be on the set.”

In an effort to allow Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to speak with host Andy Cohen without much interruption, they will be filming a separate segment with him, alone.

“Bravo wants to make sure Ariana and Tom have the ability to talk, so Andy Cohen is planning to do a sit-down with just them, either together or separately depending on how things go,” the source says. “There is also talk of Raquel getting alone time with or without Sandoval.”

Sandoval and Madix called it quits on March 10, after cheating allegations between Sandoval and Leviss came to light.

