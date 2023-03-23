Gerard Piqué is doing well after his breakup with Shakira last year.

The former football player told Spanish outlet El Pais that he was focusing on his own happiness despite negative reactions from the public.

“I keep doing what I want,” he said, via Page Six.

“The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted,” he explained. “I want to be faithful to myself.”

Shakira has not been reacting well to the news Piqué is dating again, reportedly seeing 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, allegedly building a wall between her house and her ex-mother-in-law’s house as well as placing a terrifying witch doll on her balcony facing the residence.

“I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image,” the 36-year-old continued. “There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness.”

Part of that preservation involved taking care of his children as he added that he was “focused on … protecting” sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

“Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children,” Piqué said.