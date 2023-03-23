The Jonas Brother’s next body of work, “The Album”, will offer a raw look into their lives as fathers, husbands and brothers.

The trio uploaded a video to their joint Twitter account, highlighting the significant changes in their life since all three entered fatherhood and the impact of this on their new album.

For the first time, the three of us are in the same place in life – and as we continue to grow as brothers, husbands, fathers & artists, this project is a window into our lives. It’s the story of where we have been, what we have learned and where we are now. pic.twitter.com/GfReExmOyc — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 23, 2023

“We’ve grown as a family,” states Joe as a photo of him and his wife, Sophie Turner, who he married in 2019, plays across the video. Turner and Joe welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020 and added a second baby last year.

The video also includes an adorable photo of Malti Marie, Nick’s daughter, with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The eldest of the trio, Kevin, is also shown in a family photo with his wife Danielle, who he’s been married to since 2009, and their two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

“It’s amazing to see my brothers become fathers,” says Kevin in the recording studio. “There’s a weight, certainly to everything now, but it’s not a pressure because I get to go home and spend time with this human being that I love more than anything in the world,” adds Nick.

“A part of this album is like we have a real honest conversation with the music and the lyrics behind what we’re saying,” Joe says. “I feel like we’re just tapping into something really special.”

The video ends with the Joe promising this may be their best album yet.

“It may sound cliché, but we truly do feel that this is our best body of work yet.”

“The Album” will be available for purchase and streaming on May 12.