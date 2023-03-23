The Oasis brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher, are still feuding.

While speaking on the French radio station, “France Inter”, Noel was asked about the potential of an Oasis reunion. Noel implied that if Liam made the action to reach out to him, there might be a reunion for the iconic Britpop band.

“He’s got my number; he’s got my manager’s number. Call us,” teased Noel in his response.

Liam did not take the response to the question lightly and returned to his favourite nickname for his older brother when conjuring up his response on Twitter.

Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 22, 2023

“Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday [sic] as you were LG x,” tweeted the former Oasis band member.

The damage Liam may be highlighting is Noel’s decision to bar the use of Oasis’ music in his upcoming documentary.

To make matters even murkier, although Liam may sound like he wants an Oasis reunion, back in October last year, he compared a reunion with Oasis to going on vacation with an ex-wife.