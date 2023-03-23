Shawn Mendes is spearheading a new fashion trend for men.

The Canadian superstar has divided opinions with his latest collaboration with the fashion empire Tommy Hilfiger.

While speaking at the Tommy Hilfiger event in London on March 21, Mendes made a statement regarding men in crop tops that has caused a stir in the Twittersphere.

“I think the crop tops, they’re just… they’re super beautiful. They look great on men. They look great on men, so don’t be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good,” said the “Heartbeat” singer.

Shawn Mendes encourages men to wear crop tops: “They look great on men, so don’t be afraid to pick them up guys. They look good.” pic.twitter.com/4xglDB2hy3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 23, 2023

In a recent interview with Evening Standard, Mendes doubled down on his fashion views while speaking about his friend and music producer Mike Sabath sporting a crop top from Hilfiger’s latest collection with the Canadian superstar.

“We put the crop on him and were like — hot. That’s it. Like, yes. He would look amazing in anything. I think it’s just a representation of what clothing is today, you know, that masculine-feminine thing.”

Twitter trolls flocked to his quotes to espouse their opinions, with one writing: “Ew. Why must we continue to make our men feminine?” Another hater tweeted, “bring back real men please.”

Ew. Why must we continue to make our men feminine? — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) March 23, 2023

bring back real men please. — samantha 🪬💋 (@samannounces) March 23, 2023

Another user agreed with Mendes’ fashion views, writing that men in crop tops are not new, and has occurred since the ’80s. Johnny Depp, Mark Wahlberg and Will Smith were no strangers to baring their midriffs in the ’80s and ’90s.

crop top shirts was originally created by MEN for MEN and was part of men's fashion for years before women began wearing them… short-shorts too. Just saying because the audacity of people to mock men and boys who wear it is just ridiculous when their grandad prob rocked it. — Dale (@DeilDevil) March 23, 2023

Those interested in trying the crop top can view and purchase Hilfiger and Mendes’ collaboration here.