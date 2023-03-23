Taylor Swift is surprising local food banks as she plays at sold-out stadiums across the U.S.

The musician embarked on her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona last week, and kicked it off with a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

“It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real,” Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told local outlet AZ Central.

She said Swift’s PR agent revealed the singer was planning to continue her generous streak hoping to “make a positive impact in the communities” as she toured.

“Donations like this from very high-profile people like Taylor Swift help denote that hunger is still a problem in the U.S. It’s here and it’s a problem across the country,” Shoemaker said. “The recognition of that is so important, and so is just setting an example of how to support organizations in the community that are doing everything they can to help fight hunger and help support people who might not know where their next meal is coming from.”

Three Square Food Bank, which serves struggling families at risk of hunger in Nevada, shared that Swift had also shared her generosity with them in a post on Instagram.

“We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling grateful on this day, March 22!” They wrote. “@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community.”

Swift is scheduled to perform several shows in Nevada this weekend.