Beyoncé and Adidas are no longer crazy in love.

A source close to The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the international German lifestyle brand and the critically acclaimed superstar have mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

The “Renaissance” singer had collaborated with the sportswear brand since 2018 when she relaunched her Ivy Park brand with them and designed a new footwear and clothing line.

However, inside sources allege that there have been increasing creative tensions between Adidas and Beyoncé, causing Knowles to go her own way with Ivy Park and reclaim her creative liberties.

Ivy Park was born in 2016 as a joint venture between Bey and Sir Philip Green of Topshop. It was a 50-50 venture that ended in 2018, leaving Knowles full ownership of the Ivy Park brand.

The news of Adidas and Beyoncé’s creative departure comes off the back of their January Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration in Dubai which simultaneously marked her first live performance in four years.