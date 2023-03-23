Bravo has officially released the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion seating.

Bravo uploaded seating arrangements to their official Instagram on Thursday night. The drama at the reunion is set to unfold mercilessly as the Season 10 cast will reminisce over the headline-making ‘Scandoval.’

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Signs A Lifetime Film Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Host Andy Cohen will mediate in the middle. Ariana Madix, who recently left Tom Sandoval after he engaged in an affair behind her back, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and Lala Kent will be to his left.

On the right side of the Bravo host will be Lisa Vanderpump and the controversial Raquel Leviss, seated between her affair companion Tom Sandoval and her make-out companion Tom Schwartz.

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval Cheated On Ariana Madix Multiple Times Before Raquel Leviss Scandal, Jax Taylor Says

However, there will be a second seating arrangement that sees Leviss swapped out for Scheana Shay, who Leviss currently has a restraining order against due to an alleged physical assault after Shay discovered Leviss’ affair with Sandoval. This segment will presumably occur after the first seating arrangement with Leviss present.

Shay will be seated on the far right instead of between Sandoval and Schwartz.