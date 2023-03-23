Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kourtney Kardashian is channelling her inner Marilyn Monroe in a photo shoot for her vitamin supplement brand, Lemme.

The reality star uploaded the saucy photos to her Instagram on Thursday to promote the launch of Lemme’s new vitamin Lemme Sea.

In the photos, the eldest Kardashian sister poses in silky pink lingerie as she bends down in the kitchen to grab Lemme gummies.

READ MORE: Rob Kardashian Turns 36: See Khloé Kardashian’s Heartfelt Message For Him

The wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker bore an uncanny resemblance to Marilyn Monroe with her blonde hair and pin-up lingerie look.

Kardashian wrote in the photo’s caption that the vitamins “promotes radiant skin and hair, supports healthy thyroid function, supports immune system health, maintains brain health, supports energy metabolism and digestion, supports bone, teeth and muscle health!”

READ MORE: The Kardashians May Not Receive An Invite To The 2023 Met Gala: Report

On top of all those health benefits, the star added that they “taste like a sweet mint delight. ✨☘️ .”

The mom-of-three also said that the new Lemme Sea addition contains “Irish Sea Moss, one of the most powerful plants and mineral-dense superfoods on the entire planet.”

These pin-up promotional photos come a month after Kardashian launched her Lemme Purr line of vitamins, which were said to make a woman’s private parts fresher.