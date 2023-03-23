Click to share this via email

Cousin Greg from “Succession” appeared at the Raptor’s game against the Indiana Pacers last night.

Nicholas Braun, who plays the lackadaisical and beloved character, was seen courtside at the big game at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto on March 22.

The Emmy-nominated actor appeared briefly on the jumbotron, smiling and nodding toward the camera. Braun seemed to be in attendance with his rumoured girlfriend.

Braun was lucky enough to earn some love from the Raptor’s mascot as the red dinosaur exchanged a hug with the “Succession” star.

he’s at the raptors game now pic.twitter.com/q45YXw7kOo — irrelevant pauper📈succ spoilers (@4clownshiponly) March 23, 2023

Cousin Greg from Succession is in the house. The Raptor is starstruck pic.twitter.com/1Zgve3XPVP — ℳatt (@matttomic) March 22, 2023

It’s unclear which team the actor was rooting for. However, this isn’t his first time attending a Raptors game. In December 2019, Cousin Greg first appeared at a home game where the Raptors were up against Miami Heat.

Greg attended that game with his brother Deyo and tweeted support for both teams by the end of the game.

Unfortunately, the Raptors lost both games Braun has attended, with the team losing 118-114 last night to the Indiana Pacers.