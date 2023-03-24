King Charles III’s visit to Paris and Bordeaux has been postponed amid the ongoing mass protests against the French government.

Charles was set to arrive in France on Sunday for his first state visit since becoming King after his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s, death on September 8 at age 96.

From France, he was due to head to Germany on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, French president Emmanuel Macron and Charles had a conversation on Friday morning, before deciding it was best to postpone his trip.

The Élysée Palace released a statement confirming the news, in which they said they hoped to welcome the King “in conditions that correspond our friendly relations,” adding that the visit would be rescheduled “as soon as possible.”

The protests against the French government saw more than 450 protesters get arrested on Thursday, The Guardian stated. People aren’t happy after Macron made the decision to raise the pension age from 62 to 64, with millions taking to the streets to protest.

A further day of action had been planned during Charles’ previously scheduled visit on Tuesday.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The King and The Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed. Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”