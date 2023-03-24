Not every stunt on the new “John Wick” movie went off without a hitch.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Keanu Reeves talked about some of the accidents that occurred on set while shooting the epic new sequel “John Wick: Chapter 4”.

“In terms of accidents, I made a mistake once. I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really f**king sucked – excuse my language,” the actor said.

He added, "Other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay." Overall, though, Reeves explained that despite the dangers of the stunt work in the franchise, safety is top of mind during production.

“All of this to say: that you do have to take care, but it’s great that everyone is watching out for each other,” he said.