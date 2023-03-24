Selena Gomez has spoken out about the hate Hailey Bieber has been receiving amid their rumoured feud.

The actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday to write: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ♥️”

Gomez’s latest comments come after she took to TikTok earlier this month to ask fans to “please, please be kinder,” despite not naming Bieber previously.

Gomez and Bieber have been the subject of feud rumours on and off over the years, with Gomez previously dating the supermodel’s now-husband Justin Bieber.

It all resurfaced recently though, after a video showing Bieber pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift resurfaced, prompting Gomez to come to her BFF’s defence.

In another incident, social media users accused Bieber and Kylie Jenner of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows — which Jenner later denied.