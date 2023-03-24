With all the drama that’s taken place after Tom Sandoval cheated betrayed longtime girlfriend Adriana Madix by cheating with Raquel Leviss, it’s a given that the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special will be a fiery one.

Filming of the special took place on Thursday night, and according to cast member Lala Kent it was a gruelling experience in the wake of the “Scandoval.”

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life,” Kent told fans in a video she shared on Instagram Stories.

“I’m drained,” she continued, taking out her hair extensions after having apparently just completed the shoot.

“I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream,” she added, “but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch ‘Seinfeld’ and just, like, regroup.”

“Anyway, I think you guys will enjoy it though — that is the silver lining to it all.”

No word yet on when the Season 10 reunion special will air, but given that the “Vanderpump Rules” midseason trailer was just released, it’s likely to be at least two months away.