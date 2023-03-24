Johnny Depp likes his space.

The 59-year-old actor sat down for a new interview with Somerset Life magazine in the U.K., and he talked about living on his Downton Abbey-style estate in the West Country.

“I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour — without going over the top,” Depp said, according to The Daily Mail. “I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I’m not the great extrovert that people think.”

He added, “In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice.”

Depp’s palatial estate, which he purchased for around $20 million in 2014, sits on 850 acres of land, and is home to a 19th century mansion with 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Living on the estate in Somerset has allowed the actor to live away from the spotlight more easily.

“I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies,” he explained. “I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”