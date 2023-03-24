Longtime friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been through it all together.

The pals, who won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for their 1997 flick “Good Will Hunting”, grew up in Boston and graduated from the same high school.

During a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast“, Affleck and Damon, who are now starring in “Air” together, recalled sharing a bank account in the late 1980s because they didn’t have a lot of money.

READ MORE: Matt Damon Says ‘Growing Up’ With Ben Affleck Has Made Their Work Bond Stronger: ‘He’s Really Great’

“It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions,” Damon admitted, calling it “a weird thing in retrospect,” People reported.

He added, “As long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn’t going to get shut off.”

“I remember after doing ‘Geronimo’, I was like, f**k, I probably had like 35 grand in the bank. I was like [to Affleck], ‘We’re good! We’re good for a year!'” Damon continued.

The pair were also careful about spending cash outside their careers, with Damon saying: “You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to [the arcade] and play video games.

“Eventually we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never f**king worked.”

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Says Matt Damon Is ‘A Director’s Gift’: ‘He’s Kind Of Underappreciated… He’s Just So Good’

“I think that attitude really helped us in ways we couldn’t anticipate,” Affleck added. “Matt and I always felt like we’re in it together. Like, ‘Hey, I want to get the part, but I want you to get the part [too].'”

Watch Damon praise Affleck, who directs their new film “Air” as well as starring in it, in his interview with ET Canada below.