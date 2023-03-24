Lewis Capaldi is opening up about his latest health struggle.

As the Daily Mail reports, Capaldi attended a screening of his upcoming Netflix documentary, “Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now” at the Everyman Theatre in Glasgow, where he shared an update on how he actually is feeling now.

Chatting with fans, Capaldi revealed he’s recently been suffering from vertigo, a condition in which the environment surrounding a person appears to be spinning, resulting in dizziness and disorientation.

“I’m alive and living,” Capaldi said.

“I’ve not been very well. I’ve got vertigo,” he continued.

“So I’m spinning but I’m smiling,” he said, admitting he was initially very concerned about his condition.

“I’m not dying so it’s good,” Capaldi shared. “I did think I was for a couple of days but luckily I’m here.”

While Capaldi didn’t go into detail, he’s likely experiencing what’s known as benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), one of the most common causes of vertigo, which the Mayo Clinic describes as “the sudden sensation that you’re spinning or that the inside of your head is spinning.”

Capaldi has been having a rough time with his health in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he was forced to cancel shows in Zurich, Switzerland, and Milan, Italy, on doctor’s orders after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

Meanwhile, back in September he revealed he’d been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed,” he said. “It is something I am living with.”