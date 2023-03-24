Raquel Leviss reportedly wasn’t on hand for Thursday night’s taping of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show due to co-star Scheana Shay having served her with a temporary restraining order, the result of Leviss’ claim that Shay punched her in the face over her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Leviss’ participation in the reunion show will reportedly be taped separately).

According to Page Six, Leviss instructed host Andy Cohen to “serve” Shay with what were intended to represent legal documents; Shay’s lawyer, however, insists those papers “have no legal meaning” and are simply a PR stunt.

“Rachel had Andy ‘serve’ Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning,” says attorney Naema Rahmani, who represents Shay.

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Claims ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Scheana Shay Punched Her In The Face Due To Tom Sandoval Affair

“It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different,” Rahmani added.

“There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop’ the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing. This is California law and even on the court’s website.”

In fact, the law points out that Leviss’ document “wasn’t filed with the court,” explaining that that there is “no file stamp in the top right corner” that would suggest it’s been officially sanctioned by a court, rendering the document worthless from a legal standpoint.

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay After Alleged Altercation

“This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team,” Rahmani said. “If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the ‘punch’ never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana, and her other friends.”