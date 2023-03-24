Jennifer Lopez is obsessed with “Yellowstone”, just like a lot of other people.

Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck appeared on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” alongside his longtime friend and “Air” co-star Matt Damon, when he discussed Lopez’s love for the hit show.

“I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes ‘Yellowstone’,” Affleck joked, adding the singer was “really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife.”

Hauser — who plays Rip Wheeler — appeared in 1992 flick “School Ties” with Affleck and Damon, as well as starring in the Oscar-winning 1997 film “Good Will Hunting” with them.

Affleck and Hauser also starred in 1993’s “Dazed and Confused” together.

Hauser’s Rip is married to Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton — whom Affleck said was “excellent” — on the show.

“Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has in the car about the ways to become rich,” Affleck said, adding: “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.'”

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute? With Cole? With Hauser? What do you love about it?'” he laughed.

Damon admitted of their former co-star, “To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn’t a giant movie star,” adding that even at 16, he had “pure, raw talent.”

Affleck agreed, saying of his “Yellowstone” character, “He is very convincing as that guy. I think America believes he is Rip. He’s perfect.”