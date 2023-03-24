The Biebers enjoyed a star-studded date night on Wednesday.

Justin and Hailey were seen in the audience at one of SZA’s last “SOS Tour” shows in Los Angeles at The Forum, with Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Adele also in attendance.

The Biebers have been open about their love for SZA before, so it’s no surprise they were seen singing along to hits including “F2F”, “Kill Bill” and “Kiss Me More”.

Adele, Hailey & Justin Bieber, and Kylie Jenner vibing out to SZA 🔥 #sostour https://t.co/shOHhHP9bU pic.twitter.com/CuGHmbbZti — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) March 23, 2023

TikTok soon “Kylie Jenner pushes Hailey Bieber at SZA concert they must be feuding” pic.twitter.com/BuhzEFNEb9 — 𐌌𐌄𐌋OᗪY 🖍️ (@Melaadyy) March 23, 2023

Adele then shared a note with SZA after the performance, which read: “Thank you for having us, Love Adele x”

SZA re-shared the message on her Instagram Story, with the caption: “Currently rethinking my entire performance,” People reported.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Speaks Out After Hailey Bieber Receives Death Threats Amid Feud Rumours: ‘This Isn’t What I Stand For’

She added with a video of the Biebers and Jenner in the audience, “Bruh… this is actually too much. I’m so glad I had no idea cause I wouldn’t have come on stage.”

READ MORE: Why Justin And Hailey Bieber Won’t Address Selena Gomez Drama

Rodrigo was also spotted outside of the venue with friend Tate McRae.

Night two of SZA’s final shows, on Thursday, was also a star-studded affair, with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez in attendance.