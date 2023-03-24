Jimin has gone solo!

On Friday, March 24, the BTS fan favourite released his debut solo album, titled FACE.

According to Billboard, the six-track album features producers Pdogg, Ghstloop and Evan; in addition, Jimin’s BTS bandmate RM shares songwriting credits on three of the album’s songs.

A week before the album dropped, Jimin released its first single, “Set Me Free Pt. 2”, along with an accompanying music video directed by Oui Kim.

On Thursday night, Jimin dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where he discussed his first solo effort and performed one of the album’s tracks, “Like Crazy”.

During the appearance, he joked that his “favourite nickname is Jimin Fallon,” and also taught the host a surprisingly easy but very effective dance move.

In an earlier interview with Consequence of Sound, Jimin said that he wanted to do his BTW brothers proud with his solo debut.

“You know, the members felt very nervous before releasing their solo albums, but compared to those feelings, their results were absolutely great,” he shared.

“I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my members. I want to be a proud member of BTS,” he added, explaining the goal of FACE is to explore “how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success.”

FACE can be streamed right now.