Rosalía is getting married!

This week, the Spanish artist revealed that she and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro are engaged, and she did it in the most perfect way.

On Friday, the couple released the music video for their collaboration “BESO”.

The video features self-shot footage of the pair throughout their relationship, venturing all over the world, spending time in nature, in the studio and more.

At the very end of the video, Rosalía appears onscreen, showing off her big engagement ring, before giving Alejandro a kiss.

Rosalía has regularly shared her relationship with fans on Instagram.

Fans were, of course, delighted at the news of the engagement.