Thursday’s “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show taping had everybody talking.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were pictured together for the first time during the reunion since their months-long affair was exposed earlier this month.

Sandoval’s now-ex Ariana Madix found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone, and has since ended their nine-year relationship.

Leviss and Sandoval were seen Thursday having a chat in a parking lot in Los Angeles, both wearing all black.

Tom Sandoval with Raquel Leviss. — Backgrid

“Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming,” a source told ET. “They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things.”

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Spoke One-On-One After ‘Rough’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping, Source Says

Madix was also seen arriving, alongside Scheana Shay, who has been hitting headlines due to her ongoing legal battle with Leviss over an alleged bust-up after the affair reveal.

Ariana Madix arrives for “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show. Credit: Mega — Mega

Ariana Madix arrives for “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show. Credit: Mega

Scheana Shay arrives for “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show. Credit: Mega

Leviss and Shay had to film the reunion show separately, due to Leviss getting a temporary restraining order against Shay after she allegedly punched her.

READ MORE: Ariana Madix Responds After Raquel Leviss Speaks Out About Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

According to Page Six, Leviss then instructed reunion show host Andy Cohen to “serve” Shay with what were intended to represent legal documents; Shay’s lawyer, however, insisted those papers “have no legal meaning” and were simply a PR stunt.