L-R: Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

They’ve rocked and rolled all night and partied every day for a half-century, and now KISS will be the subject of a new Netflix biopic.

The band’s longtime manger, Doc McGhee, revealed the news during an interview with Mike Brunn for his podcast “The Rock Experience”.

“It’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS. We’re just starting it now,” McGhee divulged, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“We’ve already sold it, it’s already done, we have a director, McG. That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24,” he added.

McG’s directorial credits include such films as “Terminator Salvation”, “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel “Full Throttle”, and “We Are Marshall”.

KISS co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are reported to be cooperating with the project, which will trace the band’s evolution from hard-rock wannabes Wicked Lester to the face-painted, fire-breathing, blood-spewing superstars of today, currently in the midst of celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary with the farewell End of the Road tour.

Meanwhile, McGhee also hinted that KISS may continue even if Stanley and Simmons were to retire. “Will there be other forms of KISS maybe in the future after I’m gone and after they’re gone?” he pondered? “I don’t see that KISS goes away.”