There’s a Joni Mitchell movie on the way.

Director Cameron Crowe has been working with the Canadian music legend on a film about her extraordinary life and career, Above the Line reports.

The filmmaker has apparently been working with Mitchell in secret for the last two years, conceiving the project and getting it off the ground.

While the film has no title, release date or cast, the report suggests that it is not being approached as a standard biopic, but rather as something closer to autobiography, “basically her life from the inside looking out.”

Crowe, best known for directing “Say Anything”, “Jerry Maguire” and “Almost Famous”, hasn’t released a new movie since 2015’s “Aloha”. He also created the 2016 TV series “Roadies”, which was cancelled after one season.

Despite continued health issues, 79-year-old Mitchell made a surprise appearance at last summer’s Newport Folk Festival, performing a full set with artists like Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford.

Mitchell has announced plans to release the Newport Folk performance as a live album.