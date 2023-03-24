Romance rumours are flying.

On Thursday night, TikTok user Klarissa Garcia shared the gossip that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted out to dinner at a New York City restaurant.

In her video, which has since gone viral, Garcia explains that she and a friend each work as hostesses at restaurants in the city regularly frequented by celebrities.

That night, her friend texted her to tell her that she just saw Gomez and Malik at her restaurant, having what looked like a date.

In a screenshot of the text, the friend described the pair “hand in hand” and “making out.”

Fans had also recently noticed that Gomez and Malik recently followed each other on Instagram, with the “Only Murders in the Building Star” being one of just 18 people that Malik now follows.

On Twitter, fans shared in their excitement at the possibility that the two are dating.

zayn malik and selena gomez are DATING. this is a good day after all pic.twitter.com/6DJb25PGBa — fran (@SELSREP) March 24, 2023

ZAYN AND SELENA?!!!!!!!!! doth my ears deceive me?!!!!!!!!!!!! — abi balingit 🌸 MAYUMU OUT NOW! 🌸 (@theduskykitchen) March 24, 2023