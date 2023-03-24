Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are said to be ready to walk down the aisle together.

People reports that multiple sources have confirmed the couple have been engaged.

“Kate is just on cloud nine,” a source for Bosworth said. “She is showing off her engagement ring to friends. She is being coy about details, but she is beaming.”

“Everyone is happy for her,” they added. “Justin is a great guy. He adores her. It’s just amazing to see them together.”

Long and Bosworth first sparked romance rumours a year ago, after filming thriller “House of Darkness” in Arkansas together. They were then spotted spending time together in public, with Long confirming in his podcast he was now in a relationship.

Earlier this week, the outlet also reported that the actress was excited to become Long’s wife.

“Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy,” that source said. “She can’t wait to marry him. They are very cute together. Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming.”

Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she was married to from 2013 – 2021, while this will be Long’s first marriage.