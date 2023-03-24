The creepy adventures of homicidal stalker Joe Goldberg will be coming to what promises to be a dramatic conclusion, with Netflix announcing the hit thriller has been renewed for a fifth season — which will also be its last.

According to Netflix’s announcement, showrunner Sera Gamble — who guided the series through its first four seasons — will be stepping down in order to focus on other projects but will remain an executive producer.

For the final season, show-running duties will be assumed by exec producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo.

READ MORE: Penn Badgley Clarifies Comments About Requesting Less Sex Scenes On ‘You’, Says They Were ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

The series follows enigmatic and dangerously charming Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), whose intensely obsessive nature leads him to take extreme measures so he can covertly insert himself into the lives of those who transfix him.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the ‘You’ family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home,” said exec producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter in a joint statement.

READ MORE: ‘You’ Star Tati Gabrielle On Witnessing Penn Badgley In Action: ‘Such A Testament To His Freaking Talent’

“’You’ became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: ‘You’ are in for an unforgettable ending,” added Peter Friedlander, VP of scripted series, Netflix, U.S. and Canada.

“As I step back from day-to-day show-running to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” said Gamble. “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honour and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

READ MORE: Penn Badgley Confronts His Murderous ‘You’ Character In Hilarious TikTok: ‘Don’t Kill People!’

In addition, new co-showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo stated, “Working with Greg and Sera on ‘You’ has been a highlight of our careers and we’re incredibly honoured to be entrusted with the final chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story.”

More details about the fifth and final season of “You”, noted the release, will be shared at a later time.