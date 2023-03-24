Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans are reportedly set to see a whole lot more of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family life.

According to Page Six, Combs has nabbed a Hulu reality TV series.

The show will reportedly be titled “Diddy + 7” and will feature him and his children; Justin, 29, Quincy, 21, Christian, 24, 16-year-old twins, Jessie and D’Lila, Chance, 17, and baby girl Love, whom he introduced to the world over Christmas.

“It’s going to profile the entre family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” a source told the publication.

READ MORE: Diddy Shares Photos Of Newborn Baby Love During Yacht Vacation

Diddy and his children have allegedly already been seen filming the shows in Los Angeles and Miami, sources said.

Page Six stated that the family’s Instagram accounts hint at what they’ve been up to, adding that the older kids have been working on their personal projects.

READ MORE: Diddy Shares First Picture Of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs

Christian has been pushing his latest single “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop”, while Quincy — who was adopted by Diddy, and is the son of Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter — is currently starring in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”.