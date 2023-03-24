Click to share this via email

Mark Zuckerberg has a new baby at home.

On Friday, the Facebook co-founder shared the happy news that he and wife Priscilla Chan have welcomed their third child together.

“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You’re such a little blessing.”

Zuckerberg also shared a photo of him with his baby daughter, as well as another of little Aurelia with her mom in her hospital bed.

The billionaire tech mogul and his wife met and started dating all the way back in 2003, when they were both at Harvard.

In 2012, they tied the knot, and welcomed their first child, daughter Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, in December 2015.

Their second daughter, August, was born in August 2017.