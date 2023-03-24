Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are trying to put feud rumours to rest.

On Friday, Bieber took to her Instagram Story to thank the “Only Murders in the Building” star after she spoke out against fans sending death threats.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Speaks Out After Hailey Bieber Receives Death Threats Amid Feud Rumours: ‘This Isn’t What I Stand For’

“I want to thank Selena Gomez for speaking out,” she wrote in the post, “as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

For several weeks, fans of both Bieber and Gomez had speculated about a feud between the two, using vague comments on social media as evidence that each has been slighting the other.

Earlier on Friday, Gomez posted a message to fans on Instagram, writing, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Shares Supportive Message For Hailey On Instagram Amid Drama With Selena Gomez

In her own post, Bieber continued, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful.

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself,” she went on.

“In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity,” Bieber added, “and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”