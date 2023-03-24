“John Wick 4” is bringing heat to the box office.

Variety reports the fourth entry in the Keanu Reeves action franchise brought in $8.9 million during Thursday night previews.

This marks the highest revenue the franchise has ever received from previews, with the film on track to surpass the third film’s opening weekend earnings with a projected $65 million and $70 million.

Each film has been progressively opening to larger numbers starting from “John Wick” earning $14 million in 2014, to 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” earning $56.8M during opening weekend.

The fourth film has the highest previews, but also the highest price tag of any of the films with the budget over $100 million.

The latest entry sees Reeves’ deadly assassin take on the High Table crime syndicate for the last time as he faces off against Bill Skarsgard’s Marquis Vincent de Gramont in a bit for his freedom.

Other stars include Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, and newcomers Rina Sawayama and Hiroyuki Sanada. Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick return, with the film marking one of Reddick’s last appearances before his sudden death at the age of 60.

“Lance is a very beautiful person and special artist,” an emotional Reeves shared of his late colleague. “His grace and dignity, his shining light of character was just something really special.”

“John Wick 4” opens in theatres Mar. 24.