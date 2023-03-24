Roberto “Rob” Lopez is the latest Houseguest to be shown the door in the new season “Big Brother Canada”, and he opened up with ET Canada’s Britnee Blair about what led to his eviction.

Blair, a “BBCAN” alum herself, asked Lopez whether he evolved his strategy as the game progressed.

“I think I really tried to do a good job of just staying true to myself,” replied Lopez of being the second eliminated Houseguest of Season 11.

“There wasn’t a competition where I didn’t give it my all,” he continued. “I was a great social player. I did get along with everyone. So I don’t think my strategy really changed because my strategy was to be myself.”

In fact, Lopez believes it was his skillfulness at the game that ultimately led to his eviction when he was “targeted because of my strengths.”

“Maybe I should have lay low a little bit longer or maybe not have played with so much emotion,” he admitted. “But other than that, honestly, I don’t regret the way I played the game.”

During the interview, Lopez also opened up about his relationship with Santina, and whether it might continue outside the walls of the BBCAN house.

“There’s definitely a lot of showmance in the house,” he said. “I left having a really good relationship with Santina. I believe that [she] and I connected on a different level, and she was an influence on how I played the game, for sure. And if I stayed, it might have blossomed into something. And I guess we’ll just have to see.”

So who does he envision making it to the finish line? “Obviously, I hope Jonathan wins, or Hope wins,” he shared. “But you know, Queen Kuzie is playing a hell of a game, and I think she’s going to fly under the radar for a long, long time. And she’s going to shock a lot of people when it gets to the to the final, final group.”

“Big Brother Canada” airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Global.