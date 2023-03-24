Christina Applegate has slammed Candace Owens after she questioned why Kim Kardashian included disabled people in her SKIMS adverts.

Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the whole thing after Owens spoke about Kardashian’s campaign on her “Daily Wire” podcast.

Owens said, according to People, “I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing, I really don’t get it, and if I am wrong educate me,” questioning “why this needs to be done.”

She went on, “Look, I assume that people who’re in wheelchairs also have to buy bras, have to buy underwear, I just assume that is a thing. I didn’t know that we needed to see that in our face.

“I didn’t know that now we’re going to have to look forward to campaigns where women that are in wheelchairs are now wearing bras and underwear because we as a society cannot get to the bottom of our ridiculousness.”

Just Dropped: New Fits Everybody. New maternity intimates, new adaptive tops, plus limited edition blues in over 20 of our most-wanted, molds-to-your-body basics. Shop now: pic.twitter.com/WmWEpTgJV4 — SKIMS (@skims) March 3, 2023

Applegate noticed the comments and posted: “Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing. This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s f**king gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us.To you #youshouldknowbetter.”

She added, “Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f**king hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake [up].”

The “Dead to Me” actress also said, “I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight. sincerely,” before she shared an image from Kardashian’s campaign.

Thank you @skims for showing how beautiful the disabled community is And for your adaptive line for those of us with mobility issues. Not sure how you could not appreciate this and think it was an “honest mistake”. pic.twitter.com/BQ6JhCLV0Y — christina applegate (@1capplegate) March 23, 2023

Applegate, who has spoken openly about her struggles with MS, then posted again to urge people to choose their words carefully when discussing disability.

She wrote, “Hi guys. My witching hour because my sleep patterns are screwed. My last thought of this is,all of us are born who we are. That stays. But anyone can become disabled. Your mom, dad, child, best friend. Etc. watch your words please.”