The custody battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis is getting heated.

According to a new court filing obtained by DailyMail.com, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s legal team is accusing her ex of trying to “litigate Olivia into debt.”

“While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” Wilde’s lawyers wrote ahead of a now-cancelled hearing.

“Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example,” they added.

Currently, the legal battle between the former couple is focused on whether their custody arrangement will be decided by California courts, or in New York.

Wilde and Sudeikis, who split in 2020, have two children together, 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy.

“Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him,” Wilde’s lawyers added in the new filing.