A Canadian music dynasty just got bigger.

Recently, Rowan Maida, the son of artists Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk, who goes by the mononym rowan, dropped his debut single.

The song, titled “Mountains”, was released last month, and in a departure from his parents musical stylings, the song is an atmospheric, R&B-influenced bop.

“I’ve been talking to the mountains/Cause they can’t run away from me, no,” he sings on the track. “They’re confusing all that we know/What’s really going on around us.”

In 2012, when he was just 17, rowan spoke about his musical ambitions, and making sure his work as a budding artist doesn’t get stolen.

“Kids don’t realize you send one of your voice memos and someone can just go and steal that now,” he told National Observer.

Raine is best known as the frontman for Canadian band Our Lady Peace, while Kreviazuk is a three-time Juno winner, and had her biggest hit with her take on “Leaving On a Jet Plane” from the soundtrack to “Armageddon”.