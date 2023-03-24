“The Little Mermaid” will be “updated” for modern audiences according to the star.

Halley Bailey told Edition Modern Luxury she was “excited” for audiences to see their version of the classic tale which she promised would show fans a new perspective on Ariel.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” she teased. “It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.

READ MORE: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer: Halle Bailey Dreams Of Being Part Of Your World

In fact, the young actress hinted the film was leaning into themes of female empowerment, celebrating the mermaid’s journey.

“As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above,” she continued. “And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

The official trailer debuted during the 2023 Oscars after teasing audiences for the past year. Bailey was pleasantly surprised by the reactions for the most part.

READ MORE: Halle Bailey Reveals New ‘Little Mermaid’ Poster And The Official Drop Date For Trailer

“Seeing the world’s reaction to it was definitely a shock,” Bailey admitted, “but seeing all the babies’ reactions, all the brown and Black young girls, really tore me up emotionally.”

“The Little Mermaid” live-action remake is set for release on May 26.