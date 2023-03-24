Queen + Adam Lambert will be hitting the road this fall as the band continues its Rhapsody tour.

As Variety reports, the 14-date North American leg of the tour will begin Oct. 4 and run through Nov. 11; the sole Canadian date is Oct. 8 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Centre.

“Every time I get the call we’re going to do another [tour], Whoo! I get excited!,” Lambert told Variety. “Our audiences are unbelievable. They keep getting younger, with multi generations at the show, which is amazing.”

READ MORE: Queen Guitarist Brian May ‘Thrilled’ To Become ‘Sir Bri’ After King Charles’ First New Year Honours List Revealed

Guitarist Brian May — a.k.a Sir Bri, in light of his impending knighthood from King Charles — is promising an epic series of shows.

“The entire production evolves around the songs,” May told USA Today. “We have a lot of hits, but there’s a lot of deeper stuff that people would love to hear…We put [different songs] in to stimulate ourselves and it’s also nice for the audience. We’re never playing to click tracks or backing tracks. It’s just us and the three great musicians with us. It’s all very free, very dangerous and very live.”

When the group returns to the stage, it will be with a new plan to prevent ticket scalpers from gouging fans.

“We get pissed off at the fact that fans get ripped off by people scalping and buying tickets purely for resale,” May explained, admitting the plan is something of an “experiment.”

“We hope the fans feel that we’re trying to take care of them in that way,” he added.

READ MORE: Queen + Adam Lambert Release ‘Somebody To Love’ Performance Video

During an appearance with Mark Goodman on Sirius XM’s Classic Rewind channel, the band shared more details about how they hoped to thwart scalpers.

“On the advice of our promoters, we are doing this thing where tickets cannot be resold for more than the original value. And we are told, we hope that that will lead to a situation where the fans won’t get ripped off anymore by these scalpers. I don’t know if it’s gonna work or not, but we agreed we would try it because it just bothers us that the fans get ripped in that way,” May said.

“We don’t want people to get ripped off,” added drummer Roger Taylor. “And we want them to have value. We don’t want the ticket prices to be as ridiculous as some of them have been recently.”

READ MORE: Adam Lambert And Queen Rock The 2019 Oscars With An Explosive Medley Performance

Queen + Adam Lambert: The Rhapsody Tour 2023 dates:

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium