Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are going their separate ways.

The married couple announced their mutual decision to split after 11 years of marriage together on Friday.

Witherspoon shared the news on Instagram in a post with commenting turned off.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Leads Tributes To Raquel Welch As Actress Passes Away At Age 82

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The news comes just ahead of what would have been their 12-year anniversary on Sunday.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

A source told People that despite the divorce, the two would be trying their best to make the transition easy for their family.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Celebrate Wrapping On ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3

“They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone,” they wrote.

Witherspoon and Toth announced their engagement in December 2010, and later married in March 2011 at her ranch in Ojai, California.

They share 10-year-old son Tennessee James, and Witherspoon also shares two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.