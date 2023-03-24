Beyoncé is teaming up with French luxury fashion house Balmain to give fans a one of a kind fashion experience.

The two powerhouses have announced the release of their “Renaissance” Couture Collection, inspired by her album of the same name.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the collaboration, creative director Olivier Rousteing admitted he had her new music playing “on loop” upon release.

“Day after day, I kept dreaming up and sketching out new concepts inspired by Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE, the album that had been constantly blaring in my home, office, atelier and vacation rental—and in an endless loop in my head—ever since it dropped in July 2022,” he recalled. “There was no plan, project, or expectation. I had absolutely no reason to be dedicating so much of my time to those drawings, outside of the simple pure pleasure I got from creating something completely new, as I channeled her glorious, joy-filled art into my own.”

The creative said Beyoncé had set out to inspire others to create music with her own work – an endeavour that succeeded with Rousteing.

Beyoncé x Balmain “Renaissance Collection – Photo: Balmain

“When Beyoncé first released those extraordinary sixteen songs, she mentioned that she hoped that they would inspire all of us ‘to release the wiggle.’ Actually, she managed to push me to release a whole lot more than that,” he shared. “By the time that we reached the rentrée—those end-of-summer days when French vacationers make their way back into the real world—I had been stirred to sketch out fifty new silhouettes riffing on the rhythm, spirit and voices of RENAISSANCE.”

The collection features looks that seek to invoke “multiple explosions of fireworks” to “African motifs and complex geometries”.

While this occasion isn’t the first time the luxury house has worked with the highly acclaimed artist, it does mark a special occasion for fashion history.

“This appears to be the first time that a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house. And those designs were created in partnership with the first Black man to ever oversee all the collections at a historic Parisian house,” Rousteing revealed. “Let’s hope those two firsts help inspire plenty of others. In addition, I am certain that these RENAISSANCE Couture Collection designs, once they enter into the house’s archives, are destined to inspire generations of future Balmain designers.”