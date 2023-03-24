Joe Biden took a playful jab at the Toronto Maple Leafs during his first official visit to Canada on Friday.

While delivering a Parliament speech to members of the House of Commons, the U.S. President listed sports as one of the ways in which the two countries are connected.

“Our labour unions cross borders. So do our sports leagues. Baseball, basketball, hockey, listen to this, hockey,” Biden said. “I have to say, I like your teams except the Leafs.”

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Reacts To Recieving National Medal Of Arts From Joe Biden: ‘Almost Too Much To Take In’

It appears the HOC members felt the same way as they got a good laugh out of Biden’s diss and even gave him a standing ovation. The president of the United States then went on to explain why he dislikes the Canadian hockey team.

“I’ll tell you why. They beat the Flyers back in January, that’s why,” he explained before joking, “I married a Philly girl (Jill Biden), if I didn’t say that, I’d be sleeping alone and fellas I like you, but not that much.”

“I like your [hockey] teams, except the Leafs.” U.S. President Joe Biden: not a Maple Leafs guy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QpAZHkGSYX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2023

The game Biden was referring to took place on January 8 and saw the Leafs beat the Flyers 6-2.

This isn’t the first time Biden has made it aware that he is a Flyers fan. Back in 2010, when he was Vice President, he gushed over his love for the NHL team.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Hangs Out With Toronto Maple Leafs Legend Tie Domi

“I have to tell you I am guilty as charged,” Biden told the Chicago Tribune at the time. “I am a Philadelphia Flyers fan and I make no bones about it. I was a Flyers fan before, but then I married a Philly girl.”