Ticketmaster is now facing another lawsuit.

A Canadian law firm, LPC Avocat Inc., has filed a class action lawsuit against the mega ticketing service for allegedly price gauging tickets to an upcoming stop on Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour, as per the Toronto Star.

The firm, based in Montreal, claims that Ticketmaster “intentionally misleads consumers for [its] own financial gain.”

The complaint, obtained by the Toronto Star, states that a Montreal man purchased two “Official Platinum” seats, priced at $789.54 each, for Drake’s July 14 concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre. However, a day after the tickets went on sale (July 15), Ticketmaster allegedly added a second show in the city with the exact same seats priced around $350 less.

LPC Avocat Inc.’s lawsuit argues that Ticketmaster knew about Drake’s July 15 concert prior to the initial date tickets went on sale, but purposely withheld the information. Additionally, the suit claims that the “Official Platinum” seats were actually regular seats sold “at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith.”

According to the complaint, prosecutors are also seeking “compensatory damages in the aggregate amount of the difference between the prices charged for ‘Official Platinum’ tickets and what their regular price ought to have been.” Plus, they are seeking $300 per customer in punitive damages.

The new lawsuit joins several others that Ticketmaster is currently facing regarding price-fixing, fraud, anticompetitive behaviour, and more. Perhaps, most notably, the company made headlines last year over the Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket sale fiasco. Elsewhere, Ticketmaster was interrogated for abusing their power during a congressional hearing earlier this year and an antitrust investigation late last year.

A number of artists, including Swift, the Cure and Neil Young, have publicly condemned the ticket seller for abusing their operations.