Bebe Rexha is sharing a disgusting delivery that arrived in the mail.

On Saturday, March 25, the singer took to Twitter to share a photo of a letter addressed to her, along with its contents.

Someone mailed me used toilet paper 🤢 pic.twitter.com/83XqEOAXW7 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 24, 2023

Rexha’s Twitter followers were as disgusted by the envelopes contents as she was.

When one Twitter user asked if she’s often sent “weird/disgusting stuff like this,” Rexha responded, “No this is insane. Like wtf.”

No this is insane. Like wtf https://t.co/KzOsD9NDKG — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 24, 2023

In fact, the gross “fan mail” sparked an array of hilarious exchanges between Rexha and her Twitter followers, such as when one instructed her to wash her hands. “Bro I washed them like 10 times,” she quipped.

Bro I washed them like 10 times https://t.co/VES1owLcr2 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 24, 2023

Another advised her to “sniff” the toilet paper.

“Wtf no way,” she responded.