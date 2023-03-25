Bebe Rexha is sharing a disgusting delivery that arrived in the mail.

On Saturday, March 25, the singer took to Twitter to share a photo of a letter addressed to her, along with its contents.

Rexha’s Twitter followers were as disgusted by the envelopes contents as she was.

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha On Why She’ll ‘Never’ Date Someone In The Music Industry: ‘This Is Not Going To Work For Me’

When one Twitter user asked if she’s often sent “weird/disgusting stuff like this,” Rexha responded, “No this is insane. Like wtf.”

In fact, the gross “fan mail” sparked an array of hilarious exchanges between Rexha and her Twitter followers, such as when one instructed her to wash her hands. “Bro I washed them like 10 times,” she quipped.

Another advised her to “sniff” the toilet paper.

“Wtf no way,” she responded.