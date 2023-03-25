“Jurassic Park” is a movie franchise full of terror; however, according to Sam Neill’s new memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, the cast faced quite a terrifying experience off the screen while filming in Hawaii in 1992.

“We almost died in the first few weeks where we were filming on Kauai in the Hawaiian archipelago,” the “Jurassic Park” alum wrote. “One morning we were told to stay back at the hotel and expect a hurricane later in the day.”

Neill detailed how his co-star Laura Dern voiced concern after noticing the climate.

“I was down on the beach with Laura Dern, who asked me: ‘Sam, do you think we might die today?’ As these massive black clouds approached over the Pacific I found I had to tell her that in all honesty the answer was yes, I thought we might.”

“It turned out we came very close,” continued Neill.

To everyone’s shock, a Category 4 hurricane hit the island during filming and caused massive destruction.

“They herded us into a ballroom, all the cast and crew, a few hours before Hurricane Iniki hit us,” he wrote. “Iniki was a Category 4 hurricane and it absolutely wrecked the island, including all our sets. Six people died, and it caused more than $3 billion worth of damage.”

The storm was highly devastating and destroyed 14,350 homes in Kaui. After a few more days of filming, the cast and crew eventually flew to Los Angeles to film more scenes in a studio before returning to the island.