Nick Webber, son of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, has died at age 43.

Webber, composer of such hit musicals as “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats”, confirmed the sad news on Saturday.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” Webber shared in a statement to People. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft.”

Nick Webber – Photo by Nick Harvey/WireImage — Photo by Nick Harvey/WireImage

“Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time,” he added.

News of Nick’s death comes just one week after his Webber issued a statement to reveal his son was “critically ill” with gastric cancer.

“As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized,” Sir Andrew wrote last week, explaining why he wasn’t attending the Broadway opening of his latest musical, “Cinderella”.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”