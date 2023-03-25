Katy Perry was all shades of orange when filming her music video for 2010’s “California Gurls”.

The “American Idol” judge, 38, recently reexamined some of her most iconic looks as a guest on Vogue‘s “Life in Looks” YouTube series. The first look Katy opened from the photo album was none other than the blue-haired, cupcake-bra outfit from the music video for the multi-platinum single “California Gurls”.

The “When I’m Gone” singer shared a fiasco that occurred while perfecting the aesthetic of the look involving a hectic spray tan job.

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry For ‘Mom Shaming’ Joke: ‘It Was Embarrassing And Hurtful’

“Funny story behind this is that I look super tan here, right?” she remembered in the video uploaded on Friday. “Rarely do I get spray tans, and typically you’re supposed to get them the night before. Well, I just didn’t have time. So, I got them the day of my music video.”

“When you get a tan the morning of your music video, your colour changes gradually throughout the day. So, I just kept on getting oranger and oranger and oranger,” explained the pop megastar.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Emotionally Breaks Down On ‘American Idol’ After School Shooting Survivor’s Audition

Perry then explained how the chaotic spray tan caused financial ramifications for the music video in post-production.

“We had to spend so much extra money on colour-grading this music video because in one part of the video, I’m this colour orange, and then I’m this colour orange in the next part of the music video,” concluded the pop princess.

Perry ended the story with a crucial token of wisdom: “Kids, just a little tip: fake tans, night before.”