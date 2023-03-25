Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa, Zach Braff as Dr. John 'J.D.' Dorian, Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid (back, l-r) John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox, Donald Faison as Dr. Christopher Turk, Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso in 'Scrubs'

Last year, the cast of “Scrubs” reunited for a panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, where they revealed they were all onboard for a reunion movie.

There’s been no news about that project since, but series creator Bill Lawrence is confirming that it’s only a matter of time before it actually happens.

“In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they’re all working. And the main reason to do something like that isn’t the work, it’s because we actually love hanging out,” Lawrence told Variety during a recent interview promoting his Apple TV+ series “Shrinking”.

“I think it’s inevitable that it happens,” he said of a “Scrubs” movie. “The joke of it with us is the first time that six months go by that we don’t hang out, we’ll end up doing a ‘Scrubs’ reunion.”

In fact, he pointed out, fans can see evidence of the cast hanging out by perusing the Instagram account of his wife, “Shrinking” star Christa Miller.

“You’ll see her and Jason Segel, John McGinley, Zach Braff, and I think Busy [Philipps] might be there,” Lawrence said. “It’s all these people with drinks, shaking hands anyways. But I hope to bring it back around. That’s part of the infectious vibe of some of our shows — that people end up sincerely enjoying each other and hanging out anyway.”

Lawrence remains friendly with most of the casts from his earlier series, which along with “Scrubs” include “Spin City”, “Cougar Town” and “Ted Lasso”.

“I’ve been very lucky in my career that 99 per cent of people I’ve worked with have been people I’d want to spend time with anyway,” he explained. “I think everybody from ‘Spin City’ — except Connie Britton because she was always so busy on other shows, but I’ll get her sooner or later — was on ‘Scrubs’. It just keeps going around.”

“Scrubs” janitor Neil Flynn guest-starred in an episode of “Shrinking”, and he envisions even more cross-pollination between his earlier shows and his new one.

“I don’t ever want to infiltrate it too much, but I think people will see more of Neil Flynn next year,” he said. “I’d love to find a way to get somebody from ‘Ted Lasso’ into this world.”