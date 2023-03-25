Lea Michele‘s 2-year-old son, Ever, is on the mend. The 36-year-old Broadway star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share an update on her little boy’s condition as well as her return to her leading role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

“Thank you for all your well wishes this past week,” Michele captioned a photo of a sleeping Ever in his hospital bed. “We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the @FunnyGirlBwy stage this weekend.”

READ MORE: Lea Michele Says She Reached Out To ‘Glee’ Co-Stars After Bullying Backlash

Michele shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich.