Daniel Radcliffe is on his way to becoming a father!

A rep has confirmed to JustJared that the “Harry Potter” actor and his long-time girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together.

“They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three,” a source close to the lovebirds told The Mirror. “They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

Radcliffe has been tied to the 38-year-old actress since 2012 after meeting on the film “Kill Your Darlings.”

READ MORE: Elijah Wood Says He Also Gets Mistaken For Daniel Radcliffe: ‘I Would Just Love To Work With Him’

Radcliffe gushed about his relationship with Darke to People last year, saying: “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much.”

In an interview in 2016, Darke beamed about Radcliffe to JustJared: “I just am constantly grateful for being raised in a time where I was taught to wait to be in a relationship until it was someone that makes you happy and respects you and supports you.”

The pair worked together again following “Kill Your Darlings” on Radcliffe’s TBS series “Miracle Workers”, and he described the experience as “incredibly special and felt lovely.”